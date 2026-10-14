Drought declared in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
India
Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are in the middle of a tough drought, thanks to a big drop in monsoon rains this year: Karnataka saw 30% less rain, while Andhra Pradesh had 25% less between June and September.
With water running low, parts of both states have been officially declared drought-hit/affected.
Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema water shortages
The lack of rain is drying up reservoirs and tanks, especially in interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema.
People are now relying more on groundwater, but even borewells are running dry.
Water supply is getting tighter, and farmers are struggling with crop losses.
Both states are focusing on saving drinking water and helping those hit hardest while asking for central government support.