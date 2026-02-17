Delhi University bans meetings, processions, protests for 1 month 

Delhi University has banned all meetings, processions, and any kind of protests for a month. The decision comes after a recent protest over the implementation of new University Grants Commission (UGC) equity guidelines. The Supreme Court had stayed these guidelines due to concerns of "complete vagueness" and possible misuse. The DU Proctor, which issued the order, cited law and order concerns on university campuses as the reason for this ban.

Order details DU's order prohibits public meetings, rallies, protests The DU's order prohibits several activities, including public meetings, rallies, protests, and assemblies of five or more persons. It also bans carrying hazardous materials like torches and any actions that could disrupt public peace or traffic flow. The notification warned against engaging in any activity that could lead to traffic disruptions, threats to human life, and disturbances of public peace. Furthermore, shouting of slogans and making speeches are also banned.

Call for peace Maintain social harmony, DU VC appeals to students, teachers Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier appealed to students and teachers to maintain harmony. He urged them not to engage in activities that could increase discord or harm the university's image. "Social harmony is the greatest thing, and maintaining it is the duty of all of us," Singh said.

Advertisement

Protest aftermath Recent protest at DU turned violent The recent protest at Delhi University turned violent between two student groups. The left-backed All India Students's Association (AISA) alleged that its members were threatened and abused by the rival Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The ABVP, on the other hand, alleged that a female journalist was assaulted by Left-backed activists during the protest.

Advertisement