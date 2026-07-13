Dust storm and thunderstorms bring rain as IMD alerts Delhi-NCR
India
After what felt like endless sticky weather, Delhi-NCR got some light to moderate rain on Monday, thanks to a dust storm and thunderstorms moving through.
The IMD put out an alert for lightning and gusty winds up to 40km per hour, which brought some much-needed relief across the city.
IMD warns storms in Haryana, UP
The IMD also warned that parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (like Sonipat, Modinagar, and Bagpat) should expect similar storms.
People were advised to remain cautious, avoid shelter under trees, and stay away from weak structures and unsecured objects.