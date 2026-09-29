Dwarka woman fatally stabbed, husband Pradeep identified as accused
India
A woman was fatally stabbed near Kali Mata Mandir in Dwarka, Delhi, on Sunday evening.
Police say her husband, Pradeep, is the main suspect after police identified him as the alleged accused.
The attack was reported around 4:49pm. and she was declared dead at IG Hospital.
A murder case has been filed under the new criminal code.
Supreme Court orders Delhi safety upgrades
Following this incident and a rise in crimes against women, the Supreme Court has ordered urgent safety upgrades across Delhi.
Police are now mapping out vulnerable spots using crime data and local tips, plus checking streetlights and CCTV to make sure everything actually works.
More patrols are planned during risky hours to help keep public spaces safer for everyone.