E20 backlash: Taxi union marching to Parliament on August 4
What's the story
The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association has announced a protest march to Parliament on August 4. The move comes in opposition to the Indian government's decision to introduce ethanol-blended petrol, also known as E20 fuel. The association's president Sanjay Samrat highlighted several issues faced by transport operators and vehicle owners due to this new fuel.
Fuel efficiency issues
Increased maintenance costs and engine performance issues
Samrat said many transporters have complained about reduced fuel efficiency, increased maintenance costs, and engine performance issues after switching to E20 fuel.
He stressed that a number of pre-2015 vehicles are not compatible with 20% ethanol blended petrol.
"This form of fuel is actually fit for new model vehicles," he added.
Economic concerns
Financial strain on vehicle owners
Questioning the rationale behind introducing blended petrol, Samrat said vehicle owners are already under financial strain due to operational challenges.
He asked, "When people are paying for petrol and the government increases the price of this fuel, why are we getting blended petrol?"
The association's protest march will demand an independent scientific review of the ethanol blending policy involving all stakeholders.
Policy reviews
Speed limit restrictions for commercial vehicles
Jitendra Bobby, a member of the association, also questioned the mandatory 80-km-per-hour speed limit for All India Tourist Permit taxis and buses.
He said while modern highways allow higher speeds for private vehicles, commercial tourist vehicles still face restrictions.
The association has called on other taxi and truck unions to join their protest march with demands including an independent review of the E20 ethanol blending policy.
Protest details
Will not be a political protest
Clarifying the nature of their demonstration, Samrat said it will focus only on issues affecting commercial vehicle users.
"We will be staging a protest and march to parliament. It will be a peaceful protest, and it is not going to be political as our association is not associated with any political party," he added.
The association has also demanded reconsideration of vehicle scrappage policies affecting older vehicles and a review of restrictions on BS-IV diesel tourist vehicles.