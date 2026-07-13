Early morning Madurai Tiruchi highway crash kills 6, injures 40
An early morning bus accident on the Madurai-Tiruchi highway near Karungalakudi turned tragic on Monday, leaving six people dead and 40 injured.
Around 3:30am an omni bus heading to Marthandam lost control, crossed the median, and crashed into a TNSTC bus going toward Tiruchi.
The impact was so strong that the TNSTC bus flipped over.
Police probe crash 19 seriously injured
Among those who lost their lives were passengers from both busses and a local resident at the shelter.
19 people are still in the hospital with serious injuries, while others have been treated and released.
Police are investigating how it happened, and local officials, including the District Collector, visited hospitals to check on survivors.
Rescue teams responded quickly at the scene to help those involved.