Is there link between Pakistan and spiking Delhi pollution?

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes an AQI between 301 and 400 as "very poor," while an AQI between 401 and 500 is considered "severe."

This year, Delhi's AQI crossed the 300 mark nearly a week before Diwali.

On Tuesday, the average AQI was around 330, with at least three stations recording severe air quality above 400.