Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude shakes Shimla and nearby areas
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook Shimla and nearby areas in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night around 9:50pm.
People felt the tremors in places like Jubbal and Rohru, but thankfully, there were no reports of loss of life or damage, just a bit of a scare.
Himachal SDMA confirms no damage
Shimla sits in one of India's more earthquake-prone zones (seismic zones IV and V), so even smaller quakes get attention here.
The State Disaster Management Authority confirmed that everything's OK this time, but it's a good reminder to stay prepared since the region is known for seismic activity.