EC removes 5.2cr, adds 2cr across 12 states and UTs

Official post-cleanup voter count 45.8cr

After this cleanup, the official voter count in the 12 states and union territories covered by the verification exercise stands at 45.8 crore.

States like Uttar Pradesh added a big chunk of new voters (over 92 lakh), while places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw the highest percentage of deletions.

The whole push is about making sure only legitimate voters are on the rolls for future elections, helping everyone's vote count just as it should.