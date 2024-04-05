Next Article

General Elections would be held between April 19 and June 1

Lok Sabha elections: ECI holds conference to bolster voter turnout

By Riya Baibhawi 04:42 pm Apr 05, 202404:42 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) convened a conference on Friday to address the issue of low voter turnout in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and also marked the presence of Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. Municipal commissioners and district election officers (DEOs) from regions with historically low voter engagement were also present. To recall, there are over 96 crore registered voters in the country.

Voter motivation

ECI develops plan to motivate voters in specific constituencies

The conference emphasized the need for targeted interventions to encourage voters in "identified urban and rural" parliamentary constituencies (PCs) to cast their votes. During the meeting, a "turnout implementation plan" was formulated for 266 urban and rural PCs. CEC Kumar spoke about the importance of creating a movement in which people are self-motivated to participate in the polls. A booklet on voter apathy was also released at the occasion. It says, "Urban apathy in poll participation is a major concern".

Strategic approach

ECI proposes three-pronged strategy to increase voter turnout

Kumar proposed a "three-pronged strategy" to increase voter turnout. This includes providing facilitation at polling stations, targeted outreach and communication, and the involvement of critical stakeholders such as the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and influencers. The strategy aims to make the voting process more accessible and engaging for citizens, thereby encouraging higher participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Voter apathy

Addressing voter apathy and improving logistical operations

The conference also addressed issues such as voter apathy and the need for improved logistical operations. The Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program was discussed as a tool to raise voter awareness.

Low turnout

ECI engages with states recording lowest voter turnout

Notably, municipal commissioners and district election officers from 11 states that recorded the lowest turnout in the 2019 general elections attended the meeting in Delhi. These states—Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand—were chosen as their turnout was below the average national turnout in 2019 (67.40%). The aim was to discuss methods to boost voter turnout for this year's polls.