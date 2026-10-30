ECI reverifies 47.56L Delhi residents omitted from draft rolls
Delhi is getting a major voter checkup: 47.56 lakh people who were left off the draft electoral rolls are now being reverified by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The goal? To make sure everyone who should be able to vote actually gets their name on the final list.
Delhi final list due Dec 22
Special enrollment camps were also being considered for November 15 and 22, focusing on students, homeless people, transgender people, and sex workers.
The deadline to raise any issues or make claims is now November 25, thanks to a Supreme Court nudge.
With most errors already fixed and all 14,947 booth-level officers (BLOs) deployed across the city, Delhi's final voter list will be out on December 22.
Similar updates are rolling out in other states too, all part of making elections more fair and inclusive.