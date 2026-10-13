ECI says missing names in SIR draft not deletions
India
If your name isn't on the draft voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), don't panic: the Election Commission of India (ECI) says it doesn't mean you've been deleted.
This came up after a Goa resident noticed their family's names missing and took it to court.
The Bombay High Court is now looking into the case.
Goa petitioner updated address, name missing
The ECI explained that SIR creates a fresh roll, unlike regular updates, so missing names aren't automatically removed. They just might not automatically mean deletion.
Meanwhile, the petitioner tried updating their address last year but still didn't see their name in the new draft, which made keeping their registration active pretty frustrating.
The court hasn't decided on this yet.