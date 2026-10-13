ED probes Rajbir Ghuman, OSD to Bhagwant Mann over postings
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now investigating Rajbir Ghuman, officer on special duty to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, over alleged corruption tied to the posting of senior government officers.
This move comes after the Supreme Court gave the green light for the probe but told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to use forceful tactics.
CBI files FIR against 6 people
The CBI says Ghuman and others may have taken advantage of their roles for personal gain and has filed a first information report, or FIR, against six people.
The ED's case could mean asset freezes, or more searches ahead.
Interestingly, this isn't Ghuman's first run-in. In November 2022, the ED's earlier PMLA case was based on a Punjab Police FIR against the promoters of a realty project named Suntec City, raising bigger questions about misuse of power in official circles.