ED questions Ansar Shaikh over Jhargram sand deals worth crores
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned IAS officer Ansar Shaikh on May 20, 2026, about suspected illegal sand mining in Jhargram, West Bengal.
During his time as additional district magistrate, there were reports of unauthorized sand extraction from local rivers and financial deals worth crores.
The investigation is digging into how this happened and who might be responsible.
ED probes approvals, fake document arrest
The ED wants to know if Shaikh or other officials ignored violations or failed to enforce mining rules. They're checking records and approval processes for any missed red flags.
Earlier, a local mining company promoter was arrested for using fake documents to smuggle sand, and another top official was also questioned.
The case has sparked concerns about lost state revenue and environmental damage, issues that are still under the spotlight as the probe continues.