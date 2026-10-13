ED raids 8 Kolkata sites in suspected chit fund laundering

At the heart of it is Amrit Project Limited, which the ED suspects of serious financial mischief.

Last month's raids turned up assets worth ₹75 crore, ₹1 crore in cash, $4,800 in foreign currency, and documents showing benami investments of ₹20 crore.

No names have been dropped yet, but these finds show just how big this alleged scam might be as the ED works to unravel the full story.