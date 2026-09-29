ED searches Indranil Sen properties over alleged UNESCO extortion
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just searched multiple properties linked to former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen.
This comes after accusations that Sen and his wife are accused in a complaint alleging money was extorted by misusing UNESCO's name/tag during Durga Puja, a pretty serious allegation.
The raids covered places like Sen's farmhouse in Singur and his home in Kolkata.
June complaint alleges UNESCO extortion
It all started with a police complaint back in June, accusing Sen and his wife, Madhuchhanda, of extorting funds under the UNESCO name.
central forces were brought in to keep things peaceful during the searches.
Meanwhile, Bengal BJP leader and minister Dilip Ghosh said, "Immediate action will be taken on complaints. Money collection has started in the name of Durga Puja. All this is illegal and the government is taking measures against it,".