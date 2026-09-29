ED searches Indranil Sen properties over alleged UNESCO extortion

It all started with a police complaint back in June, accusing Sen and his wife, Madhuchhanda, of extorting funds under the UNESCO name.

central forces were brought in to keep things peaceful during the searches.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP leader and minister Dilip Ghosh said, "Immediate action will be taken on complaints. Money collection has started in the name of Durga Puja. All this is illegal and the government is taking measures against it,".