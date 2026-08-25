Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi begins Tuesday ahead of Wednesday Prophet Muhammad's birth observance
India
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Mawlid) is coming up on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. This day celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad and kicks off on Tuesday, August 25.
It's a moment for many to pause and reflect on values like compassion, justice, and kindness.
Banks closed ATMs and UPI available
Banks will be closed for the holiday in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, and Kerala.
While you won't be able to visit branches or handle things like cash deposits or check clearances in person, ATMs and digital banking (think mobile apps and UPI) will still work as usual.