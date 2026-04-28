Eighth Central Pay Commission in Delhi discusses pay and pensions
Heads up: The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is meeting in Delhi from April 28-30, 2026, to discuss possible salary hikes and pension updates for central government employees and pensioners.
Set up by Prime Minister Modi last year, the commission is finally responding to requests for more open discussions and plans to hold similar meetings across India soon.
Ranjana Prakash Desai leads CPC consultations
Led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh and former IAS officer Pankaj Jain on board, the CPC meets every decade to review central government employees and pensioners' pay and pensions.
Right now, it's gathering feedback from employee unions and ministries, so if you know someone working in central government, this could directly impact their paycheck down the line.