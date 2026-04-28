Eighth Central Pay Commission in Delhi discusses pay and pensions

Ranjana Prakash Desai leads CPC consultations

Led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh and former IAS officer Pankaj Jain on board, the CPC meets every decade to review central government employees and pensioners' pay and pensions.

Right now, it's gathering feedback from employee unions and ministries, so if you know someone working in central government, this could directly impact their paycheck down the line.