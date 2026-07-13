El Nino blamed for India monsoon slowdown and dry spells
India
India's southwest monsoon has slowed down, leading to dry spells across much of the country.
The main culprit? El Nino, a warming event in the Pacific that messes with India's usual rainfall patterns.
Weather experts say key rain-making systems just aren't showing up right now, so most regions are missing out on showers.
Heavy rain in Northeast, Himalayan foothills
Only places like Northeast India and the Himalayan foothills are seeing heavy rain at the moment.
This break phase is expected to last over the next three to four days.
Forecasters think the monsoon could pick up again in late July if new weather systems develop over the Bay of Bengal, but until then, expect more dry days across central, western, and northwestern India.