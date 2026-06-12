El Nino has arrived, will strengthen during monsoon: IMD warns 

Ongoing monitoring

Neutral IOD conditions prevail in Indian Ocean

The southwest monsoon entered Kerala on June 4 and is expected to cover the entire country by July 15. The IMD will continue monitoring the evolving Pacific Ocean conditions and issue monthly updates as the monsoon season progresses. While there are concerns over El Nino's impact, the IMD said neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions currently prevail over the Indian Ocean, which are unlikely to significantly amplify or offset El Nino's effects this year.