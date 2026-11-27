El Nino pushes India's October 2026 coal share to 70.16%
In October 2026, coal-powered electricity in India jumped to its highest level in six months, making up 70.16% of the country's electricity mix.
This big shift happened because El Nino messed with weather patterns, leading to less wind and rain, so renewables like wind and hydro just couldn't keep up.
India demand up 22% boosts coal
With power demand soaring 22% compared to last year, thermal (coal) plants had to pick up the slack, especially when solar wasn't available.
Cyclone Arnab cooled things down later in the month, but unpredictable weather meant hydro dropped by 23% and wind by 13%.
All this shows how much India still relies on coal when renewables take a hit.