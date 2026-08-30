Elderly man, accomplice kill schizophrenic son in South Delhi
What's the story
A 64-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested for the murder of his schizophrenic son in South Delhi. The victim, Gul Hasan (38), was found dead inside an abandoned shipping container near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on August 22. The accused allegedly lured Hasan to the site under the pretense of taking him for medical treatment.
Murder motive
Accused confessed to killing Hasan with help of 49-year-old associate
The accused, who has not been named, confessed to killing his son with the help of a 49-year-old associate.
The apparent motive behind this gruesome act was Hasan's ongoing battle with mental health issues and schizophrenia.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Vineet Kumar said they received information about an unidentified man's body inside a container near the National Thermal Power Corporation boundary wall on August 23.
Investigation progress
Murder case registered under BNS
Upon reaching the spot, police found Hasan's body with a head injury and lying in a pool of blood. A murder case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Four teams were formed to probe the case, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sarita Vihar Anil Kumar Sharma.
CCTV footage revealed Hasan's last moments with two people before returning alone without him.
Arrest location
Police are now interrogating the victim's father and his associate
The suspects were later traced to a stitching factory in Govindpuri, South Delhi. They were arrested and identified as the victim's father and his associate.
The police are now interrogating them further to establish the motive behind this heinous crime and the sequence of events leading up to it.
A post-mortem report is awaited for further investigation details.