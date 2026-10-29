Election Commission extends claims and objections window in 6 jurisdictions
India
Missed the deadline to check or fix your voter details?
No worries, the Election Commission has just extended the window for filing claims and objections on electoral rolls in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Nagaland, and Delhi.
This move comes after requests from the respective chief electoral officers.
Deadlines extended: Maharashtra Nov13 Delhi Nov25
If you're in Maharashtra, you now have until November 13 to make changes (the final list drops November 30).
For Delhi folks, the last date is November 25, with final rolls out December 22.
The whole process helps ensure everyone who should be on the list gets counted, and any mistakes get sorted, so your vote actually counts next election.