The trust's move led to the mass resignation of over half of the staff involved in donation counting

New rules introduced for Ram Mandir onation counting

By Snehil Singh 12:17 pm Jul 11, 202612:17 pm

What's the story

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has introduced new rules for donation counting at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The move comes after an alleged embezzlement case involving devotees' offerings. The new system includes stricter security checks and enhanced monitoring of employees handling donations. However, these tougher protocols have led to the mass resignation of over half of the staff involved in donation counting.