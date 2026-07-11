New rules introduced for Ram Mandir onation counting
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has introduced new rules for donation counting at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The move comes after an alleged embezzlement case involving devotees' offerings. The new system includes stricter security checks and enhanced monitoring of employees handling donations. However, these tougher protocols have led to the mass resignation of over half of the staff involved in donation counting.
Security overhaul
Employees now required to enter barefoot
Under the new rules, employees are subjected to multiple rounds of frisking before entering the counting area. They are now required to enter barefoot and without personal belongings, a departure from previous protocols where trust-issued identity cards sufficed for entry. Sources reveal that four personnel have been exclusively deployed to monitor this process.
Staff shortage
Trust plans to introduce QR code-enabled ID cards
The new rules have also resulted in a major reduction in the workforce. Nearly 20 employees have resigned, leaving only around a dozen to handle donation counting. The trust is now planning to introduce QR code-enabled ID cards with digital security features and a digital entry-exit tracking system to improve transparency and accountability.
Embezzlement case
Eight arrests made in Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case
The alleged embezzlement of temple donations was reported earlier this month, leading to an investigation into the counting process. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. The police probe and trust's internal review are underway as they implement new donation counting rules at Ram Mandir.