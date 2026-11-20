Along with the scholarships, ETPB is offering free housing for 12 Hindu and Sikh students at the board's Markaz-e-Taleem (educational center) in Rawalpindi and working on restoring Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh in Peshawar.

A proposal to construct modern residential facilities for Sikh pilgrims near Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal was also presented.

As ETPB secretary Nasir Mushtaq put it, they're committed to making sure these students can study without interruption.