ETPB to award 200 scholarships to Sikh and Hindu students
Starting in 2027, Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) will give out scholarships to 200 Sikh and Hindu students each year.
Each recipient gets a monthly stipend of PKR 10,000, making it a real boost for minority students looking to continue their education.
ETPB offers housing and gurdwara restorations
Along with the scholarships, ETPB is offering free housing for 12 Hindu and Sikh students at the board's Markaz-e-Taleem (educational center) in Rawalpindi and working on restoring Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh in Peshawar.
A proposal to construct modern residential facilities for Sikh pilgrims near Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal was also presented.
As ETPB secretary Nasir Mushtaq put it, they're committed to making sure these students can study without interruption.