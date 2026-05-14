EU draft restores India's aquaculture exports after meeting antimicrobial standards
Good news for Indian seafood exporters: the European Union (EU) has included India in its revised draft list for aquaculture exports, so shipments can keep flowing after September 2026.
This change happened because India stepped up and met the EU's strict rules, especially making sure exported animal products don't have antimicrobial medicines.
Earlier, being left off the list had put a big question mark on India's access to this major market.
EU buys $1.59B of Indian seafood
The EU is a huge buyer of Indian seafood, making up nearly 19% of total exports (worth $1.59 billion in 2025-26), with farmed shrimp leading the way.
After working closely with agencies like the Marine Products Export Development Authority to upgrade food safety standards, India won back EU confidence, reflected in a revised draft published May 12, 2026.
Now, exporters can breathe easier knowing their products are welcome in Europe again.