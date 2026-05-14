EU draft restores India's aquaculture exports after meeting antimicrobial standards India May 14, 2026

Good news for Indian seafood exporters: the European Union (EU) has included India in its revised draft list for aquaculture exports, so shipments can keep flowing after September 2026.

This change happened because India stepped up and met the EU's strict rules, especially making sure exported animal products don't have antimicrobial medicines.

Earlier, being left off the list had put a big question mark on India's access to this major market.