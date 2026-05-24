US-India ties: Rubio calls racist remarks against Indians 'dumb commentary'

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed racist remarks against Indians and Indian Americans as "dumb" commentary. Speaking at a joint press conference with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Rubio said he takes such comments seriously but emphasized they don't represent the broader American society. "I'm sure there are stupid people here; there are stupid people in the United States who make dumb comments all the time," he said.

Immigration stance Immigration policy changes not targeted at India: Rubio Rubio reiterated that the United States is a welcoming nation, enriched by immigrants from around the world. He acknowledged the significant contribution of Indians to the US economy, saying he wants their contributions to continue growing. The diplomat also spoke about recent changes in US immigration policy requiring legal immigrants to leave and apply for permanent residency from abroad.

Policy clarification US reforming immigration system globally Rubio clarified that these changes are part of a broader effort to modernize the immigration system and are not targeted at any specific country, including India. He stressed that the US is reforming its immigration system globally, not just with respect to India. The top diplomat also emphasized strategic ties between the US and India, noting both countries' common interests as the world's largest democracies.

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