Ex-Infosys CFO calls auto fares 'extortion' after drivers seek ban
Mohandas Pai, ex-Infosys CFO, called out Bengaluru's auto-rickshaw drivers for overcharging and skipping meters.
This came after the drivers' union wrote to PM Modi demanding a ban on bike taxis, saying these services hurt their livelihoods.
Pai pushed back online, calling their high fares "extortion" and asking, "How many go by the meter?"
His comments sparked debate right after Karnataka's High Court allowed bike taxis again in January 2026.
Auto unions argue bike taxis threaten their earnings
The High Court's decision means bike taxis like Rapido and Uber are back on Bengaluru roads—allowing them to resume services.
Auto unions aren't happy though; they argue bike taxis threaten their earnings.
Pai's criticism highlights a common frustration among locals about autos not using meters or charging fair prices.
Pai's past controversies
Pai isn't new to controversy. He has been involved in public debates.
In the past, he has criticized Karnataka's language quota, criticized welfare schemes, and suggested a rewards-based system for reporting traffic violations similar to Vietnam's scheme (which offers a 10% bounty).
Most recently, he pushed for more private busses in Bengaluru instead of just relying on government plans.