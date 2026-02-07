Ex-Infosys CFO calls auto fares 'extortion' after drivers seek ban India Feb 07, 2026

Mohandas Pai, ex-Infosys CFO, called out Bengaluru's auto-rickshaw drivers for overcharging and skipping meters.

This came after the drivers' union wrote to PM Modi demanding a ban on bike taxis, saying these services hurt their livelihoods.

Pai pushed back online, calling their high fares "extortion" and asking, "How many go by the meter?"

His comments sparked debate right after Karnataka's High Court allowed bike taxis again in January 2026.