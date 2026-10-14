Exams postponed at Kittur Rani Channamma University after Belagavi protests
India
Kittur Rani Channamma University (KRCU) has pushed back its October 14 exams because sugarcane farmers are protesting across Belagavi and nearby districts.
The university says students will be intimated the new date.
Daily life has been pretty disrupted in places like Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri as well.
Sugarcane farmers block Pune Bengaluru highway
The protests kicked off on October 13, with farmers blocking major roads, including the Pune-Bengaluru national highway, to demand higher sugarcane prices and a revised minimum selling price (MSP).
Talks with Union ministers did not lead to an immediate solution.
Police have stepped in to manage traffic and divert it to minimize disruption, while farmers say they just want a fair deal for their crops.