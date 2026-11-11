External Affairs Minister Jaishankar calls diaspora 'living bridge' in Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just called the Indian diaspora a "living bridge" connecting India with the rest of the world.
At the launch of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2027 Convention website in Delhi, he highlighted how Indians abroad help share ideas, culture, and innovation globally.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrates diaspora's impact
Jaishankar emphasized that people of Indian origin are a big part of India's growth story and future dreams.
The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is all about celebrating their impact and keeping connections strong.