External Affairs Minister Jaishankar responds to Sunak's 'middle powers' joke
India
At a recent panel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a fun exchange with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who joked that the group were all "middle powers," but added, "Jai would say that India is definitely not a middle power."
Jaishankar shot back with a smile, "I'm here as a courtesy," getting laughs from the crowd.
Panel sparks debate on India's role
This light moment got people talking about how much India's role in global affairs has grown.
The panel discussion brought together leaders to discuss how countries like India are shaping the world stage.
The exchange highlighted ongoing debates about whether India is still just a "middle power," or something more.