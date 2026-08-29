IIT Delhi forms panel for external enquiry into student suicide
What's the story
An external inquiry committee has been formed by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) to investigate the suicide of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar. The committee is headed by Justice Mukta Gupta, a retired judge of the Delhi High Court. Other members include Professor Pratap Sharan, head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi, and four student representatives.
Committee formation
Panel reconstituted after DGP Ashok Kumar withdrew
The panel was reconstituted after former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar withdrew from the inquiry.
His inclusion was opposed by students due to his alleged past remarks about students and activism.
The new committee will interact with students, faculty, and administrative offices, review existing protocols, and submit its report within two weeks.
Financial aid
Financial support for Kumar's family
IIT Delhi has also decided to provide financial support to Kumar's family from its benevolent fund. A separate fund has been created through voluntary contributions from faculty, students, staff, and alumni.
The institute reiterated its commitment to treat students as active stakeholders and take proactive steps to safeguard their academic welfare and mental health.
Mental health support
Mental health support infrastructure on campus
The institute has also highlighted its existing mental healthcare infrastructure, which includes 24/7 access to counselors and psychiatrists.
External mental healthcare is fully reimbursed, and emergency response protocols are in place.
Academic Unit Wellness Committees further support student well-being by ensuring transparent resolution of grievances through various channels like the Board for Student Welfare and the Internal Complaints Committee.
Ongoing protests
Student protests continue on campus
Despite these measures, student protests continue on campus. Students are demanding ₹1 crore compensation for Kumar's mother and the resignation of the Associate Dean of Student Welfare.
They allege systemic issues have led to eight suicides in 30 months, including two this year.
The institute is working to enhance its support infrastructure with steps like introducing a new curriculum in 2025 that reduces first-semester credit loads and removing minimum CGPA criteria for BTech degrees.