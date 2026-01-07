Next Article
Extreme weather: Freezing north, drenched south on January 8
India
India's weather is all over the place today—thick fog and chilly cold waves are making life tough in the North, while heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to soak parts of the South starting January 8.
The IMD says visibility in Delhi and cities in Punjab and Haryana could drop to almost zero thanks to "dense to very dense" fog.
Why bother?
Travel in northern India could be affected with flights and trains potentially experiencing delays due to poor visibility.
It's pretty cold too—Delhi will see highs around 15-17°C and lows near 7-9°C.
Down south, a depression over the Bay of Bengal means more rain is expected for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh starting January 8.
If you're heading out or have plans, keep an eye on updates and stay safe!