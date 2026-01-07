Extreme weather: Freezing north, drenched south on January 8 India Jan 07, 2026

India's weather is all over the place today—thick fog and chilly cold waves are making life tough in the North, while heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to soak parts of the South starting January 8.

The IMD says visibility in Delhi and cities in Punjab and Haryana could drop to almost zero thanks to "dense to very dense" fog.