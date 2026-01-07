ONGC sees 'remote' chance of gas well fire spreading
ONGC says there's only a slim chance that the recent gas well fire near Mori and Irusumanda villages in Andhra Pradesh will get worse.
The blaze started on January 5 at Well Mori-5, shooting up a huge fireball, but ONGC has since brought down the intensity.
Local officials are now telling people it's okay to get back to their usual routines.
What's happening on the ground?
ONGC and Deep Industries Ltd. are still working to fully control the situation—think clearing debris and setting up water barriers for safety.
Crisis teams from Delhi and Mumbai are keeping an eye on things, while some villagers have started protesting over safety worries.
ONGC says it'll decide what happens next with Well Mori-5 after further assessment of the situation and clearing debris for a clear line of sight to the well.