ONGC sees 'remote' chance of gas well fire spreading

What's happening on the ground?

ONGC and Deep Industries Ltd. are still working to fully control the situation—think clearing debris and setting up water barriers for safety.

Crisis teams from Delhi and Mumbai are keeping an eye on things, while some villagers have started protesting over safety worries.

ONGC says it'll decide what happens next with Well Mori-5 after further assessment of the situation and clearing debris for a clear line of sight to the well.