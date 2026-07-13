Fact check debunks clip claiming farmer married 14 sons
India
That viral video of a farmer marrying off his 14 sons at once in Madhya Pradesh? Turns out it is not what people thought.
A fact check revealed the clip actually shows a mass wedding event where couples from different families tied the knot together (nothing to do with one big family or a single dad saving money).
Mass weddings common in Satna district
Mass weddings like this are pretty common in Satna district: they help families cut costs and bring the community together.
The tractor-trolley procession was just part of local tradition, but online posts exaggerated the story for clicks.
This is a good reminder to double-check viral videos before believing or sharing them.