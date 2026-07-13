Faisal Khan granted anticipatory bail in Musallahpur coaching clash
India
Popular educator Khan Sir (Faisal Khan) has been granted anticipatory bail from a Patna court after being linked to a recent clash between rival coaching centers in the busy Musallahpur area.
The bail also covers his two bodyguards, giving them all a breather as things unfold.
Faisal Khan seeks protection from arrest
The fight between coaching institutes led to legal complaints, so Khan Sir and his team asked for protection from arrest while the investigation continues.
With Khan Sir being a popular educator, this case has caught attention.