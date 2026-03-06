Fake ghee, cream factory busted in Hyderabad; Eid prep risked

Fake dairy products were being sold to local consumers

During the March 4 raid led by Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao, police seized over 3,700kg of adulterated products (think 460kg of fake ghee alone) plus equipment like boilers and packing machines. The total haul is worth around ₹18 lakh.

The raid took place ahead of Eid; police said the adulterated products were being sold to local consumers, hotels and event organizers.

He was arrested and a case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 274 and 275 (and 318(4) where reported).