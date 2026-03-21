MEA debunks claim of US seeking military action in India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed a viral social media claim that the United States sought permission to use Indian territory for military action against Iran. The clarification was issued through the MEA's official fact-check account on X , cautioning users against falling for false information online. "Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media!" the MEA stated.

Origin of claim MEA rejects 'fake and fabricated' assertions The claim originated from a post by journalist Sujan Dutta, who alleged that the US was considering using western India under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) framework to support a military asset. The post also speculated about an offshore deployment near the Konkan coast, linking it to tensions between Iran and the US. However, MEA has categorically rejected these assertions as "fake and fabricated."

Twitter Post MEA FactCheck's post on viral claim Fake News Alert!



Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media! pic.twitter.com/oKRc2kefAo — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 21, 2026

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Agreement details What is LEMOA? The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) is a bilateral logistics pact signed in 2016 between India and the United States. It allows both countries' armed forces to use each other's facilities for refueling, repairs, supplies, and rest on a reimbursable basis. However, it does not permit basing troops or automatic military operations in each other's territory without case-by-case approval.

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