Families accuse Seoni District Hospital after 46 newborn deaths
At Seoni District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, 46 newborns lost their lives in the Special Newborn Care Unit between July and September.
Families are heartbroken and have accused the hospital of not giving proper care, which has led to a lot of public concern and calls for accountability.
Officials cite prematurity, low birth weight
Hospital officials say these babies were either born prematurely or had low birth weight, and point out that their overall death rate is lower than that of other districts in the Jabalpur division.
Still, questions are being raised about how things are run, especially since the hospital's pediatric team reportedly did not get enough support from the attached medical college.
BJP MLA Dinesh Rai has promised to take up the issue with the district collector and the Chief Minister.