Families near Prime Minister's residence told to vacate for defense
More than 700 families living in bastis near the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg have been told they need to leave soon.
Authorities say the land will be used for defense infrastructure and security purposes and have already started taking down some homes, after the Supreme Court dismissed their case on August 28.
Relocation flats in Savda Ghevra damaged
After the Supreme Court dismissed their case on August 28, they were asked to vacate before October 6, with relocation offered 45km away in Savda Ghevra, but those flats are reportedly damaged and unfit to live in.
Many residents say they're not against moving, but want safe housing nearby so their kids don't lose out on school and adults can keep their jobs.
"We are not opposed to relocation," said Abid, a mechanic at BR Camp.