Family calls police after fake CBI officers attempt Rohini raid
A group pretending to be CBI officers tried to raid a businessman's house in Delhi's Rohini but their act didn't fool anyone.
The family grew suspicious when the so-called officials, dressed in CBI gear and carrying identity cards identifying themselves as CBI officials, couldn't show any real documents.
Quick thinking led them to call the police before anything could go wrong.
Impostors' WhatsApp screenshot and CCTV footage
The impostors even sent a WhatsApp notice claiming it was from the CBI director, then deleted it, but not before the family grabbed a screenshot for evidence.
When pressed for an actual warrant, they claimed it was in their car and slipped away without returning.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV and is now under police investigation.
If this sounds like something out of a movie, you're not wrong. It's straight out of Bollywood's Special 26!