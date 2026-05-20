Family seeks 2nd AIIMS New Delhi autopsy for Twisha Sharma

Husband Samarth Singh sought, ₹10,000 reward

The initial report said she died by hanging but also found bruises and missing forensic items.

Police are searching for her husband, Samarth Singh, who's on the run (there's even a ₹10,000 reward out for him).

With dowry harassment provisions registered and an SIT involved, Twisha's family feels justice is being delayed.

Meanwhile, police say her body is stored at minus 4°C and can't be kept preserved much longer, so there's extra pressure to act fast.