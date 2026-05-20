Family seeks 2nd AIIMS New Delhi autopsy for Twisha Sharma
India
Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune, has been in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary since her death on May 12.
Her family believes something isn't right and is pushing for a second autopsy at AIIMS New Delhi, saying the first one missed key evidence and may have been influenced by her in-laws.
Husband Samarth Singh sought, ₹10,000 reward
The initial report said she died by hanging but also found bruises and missing forensic items.
Police are searching for her husband, Samarth Singh, who's on the run (there's even a ₹10,000 reward out for him).
With dowry harassment provisions registered and an SIT involved, Twisha's family feels justice is being delayed.
Meanwhile, police say her body is stored at minus 4°C and can't be kept preserved much longer, so there's extra pressure to act fast.