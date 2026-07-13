Farmers block Bengaluru land survey for 18,000 cr Bidadi township
Things got tense near Bengaluru as farmers pushed back against a government land survey for the massive ₹18,000 crore Bidadi Township project.
Officials showed up with police support, but farmers said they weren't asked before the survey began.
The protest quickly escalated: farmers blocked the work and allegedly damaged a government vehicle, insisting the team leave their land.
Township threatens local livelihoods
The township would cover 7,481 acres across nine villages, land many locals depend on for their livelihood.
While the government says it's needed for Bengaluru's growth and has offered ₹2.3 crore per acre as compensation, farmers and opposition leaders argue it puts their future at risk.
JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy called out the state's "dictatorial" approach and demanded detained protesters be released and the project scrapped.
Protests are still ongoing, showing just how strongly locals feel about protecting their farmland.