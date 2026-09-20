Farmers open Priyadarshini Jurala Project gates demanding irrigation water
India
In Telangana's Wanaparthy district, frustrated farmers took matters into their own hands by opening the canal gates at the Priyadarshini Jurala Project after a daylong protest.
Led by the CPI(M), they were demanding urgent irrigation water for their crops, especially after officials said they could not release any due to low reservoir levels.
Jurala ayacut water crisis endangers crops
Farmers say repeated requests for water have been ignored, leaving their crops in danger.
The tense standoff highlights just how serious the ongoing water crisis is in the Jurala ayacut area, and why better water management is urgently needed to protect local agriculture.