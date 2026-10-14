Farmers' protest over sugarcane, ethanol rates disrupts Mumbai Bengaluru NH48

To help everyone keep moving, police have suggested two alternate routes that skip the protest zone at Kognoli toll plaza: one goes through Satara, Rahimatpur, Vita, Tasgaon, Miraj, Gokak, and Belagavi; the other takes you via Satara, Karad, Islampur, Ashta, Miraj, Kagwad, Gokak, and Belagavi.

Traffic teams are out on these roads making sure things run smoothly for both passenger cars and trucks until the highway reopens.

The whole situation is a reminder of ongoing tensions over sugarcane prices, ethanol rates, and other demands, an issue that keeps coming up in protests like this.