Farmers to protest US-India trade deal, burn Trump-Modi effigies
Several major farmers' unions are gearing up for protests across India on February 12, upset over a new trade deal with the US.
They're calling out Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for what they say are misleading promises about protecting Indian agriculture, and plan to burn effigies of both President Trump and PM Modi as part of their demonstrations.
Farmers fear deal will hurt local agriculture
Farmers fear the deal could hurt local agriculture by lowering tariffs on US goods like soy products and grains, possibly pushing down prices for Indian crops.
While the agreement does open up opportunities for Indian exports—like tea, spices, and medicines—in the huge US market, key staples such as wheat, rice, and dairy remain protected.
Still, many farmers feel their concerns aren't being heard.