Farmers to protest US-India trade deal, burn Trump-Modi effigies India Feb 07, 2026

Several major farmers' unions are gearing up for protests across India on February 12, upset over a new trade deal with the US.

They're calling out Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for what they say are misleading promises about protecting Indian agriculture, and plan to burn effigies of both President Trump and PM Modi as part of their demonstrations.