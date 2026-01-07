Father accused of forcing minor daughter into prostitution in Karnataka
A disturbing case from Karnataka has come to light, where a minor girl was allegedly forced by her own father and his accomplice into prostitution.
The girl, who lost her mother six years ago and is their only child, was taken from Chikkamagaluru to Mangaluru on December 21.
There, she was raped by multiple men over two days while her father reportedly told her to follow Shetty's instructions.
When she threatened suicide if not taken home, they finally returned on December 26.
What's happening now
The girl confided in her aunt and filed a police complaint under the POCSO Act on December 29.
Police have arrested four people so far—including the father and Bharath Shetty—and are still investigating.
For her safety, the survivor has been moved to a children's home.
As Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama shared, four persons have been arrested, with more details expected as the case unfolds.