Sabarimala temple gears up for Makaravilakku on Jan 14

To manage crowds, only 35,000 pilgrims can enter on January 14 (30,000 via virtual queue, 5,000 by spot booking). The day before allows up to 40,000. Earlier days had more slots. Starting January 10, room bookings at Sannidhanam need online registration with photo ID to stop misuse.

Safety steps and ritual plans

Meals will be provided to early arrivals but self-cooking is banned this year for fire safety.

The Forest Department has cleared key routes and rituals like Chandanakkudam (Jan 10) and Pettathullal (Jan 11) are lined up.

Plus, there are now 15 emergency medical centers to keep everyone safe during the festivities.