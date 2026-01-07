Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi calls temple a symbol of India's spirit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just dropped a one-minute video celebrating the Somnath temple, describing it as a testament to India's resilience and civilisational strength.
The video is part of the "Somnath Swabhiman Parv" campaign, which marks 1,000 years since the temple was first destroyed in 1026 CE and also celebrates 75 years since its reconstruction.
Big celebrations are set for January 8-11 this year.
Quick context: Why Somnath matters
Modi highlighted that while invaders like Mahmud of Ghazni and Aurangzeb attacked the temple over centuries, Somnath continues to stand tall as an eternal symbol of Bharat's resilience.
Located in Gujarat, it's the first of the 12 Jyotirlings and was rebuilt after independence under Sardar Patel.
For Modi, Somnath represents unity and India's ability to bounce back—he even described it as India's eternal soul uniting faiths.