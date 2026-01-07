Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi calls temple a symbol of India's spirit

Quick context: Why Somnath matters

Modi highlighted that while invaders like Mahmud of Ghazni and Aurangzeb attacked the temple over centuries, Somnath continues to stand tall as an eternal symbol of Bharat's resilience.

Located in Gujarat, it's the first of the 12 Jyotirlings and was rebuilt after independence under Sardar Patel.

For Modi, Somnath represents unity and India's ability to bounce back—he even described it as India's eternal soul uniting faiths.