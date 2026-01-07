Next Article
Mumbai: Man arrested for stealing valuables worth ₹1.37cr from actor's house
Mumbai Police have caught a 40-year-old man, Manoj Mohan Rathod, for breaking into actor Abhimanyu Singh's Lokhandwala home and stealing gold, diamond ornaments, silver ornaments, and cash worth ₹1.37 crore.
The break-in happened late December, and the theft was discovered by Singh's 82-year-old mother.
How police cracked the case
Rathod was tracked down in Palghar on January 6 using technical surveillance.
He admitted to hiding some jewelry at a jeweler's shop and the rest at home—police recovered valuables worth ₹1.37 crore.
Turns out, Rathod has a history with at least 14 other thefts in Mumbai and nearby areas.